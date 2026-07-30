Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Exits after HBP

Kurtz was removed from Wednesday's game against the Red Sox after getting hit on the forearm by a pitch, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kurtz initially remained in the game after taking a 95-mph sinker off his left arm in the first inning, but he was replaced in the field at the start of the second frame. The A's have officially diagnosed him with a contusion, per Gallegos, which suggests that Kurtz managed to escape the incident without suffering a fracture. Jeff McNeil entered the game as Kurtz's replacement at first base and would be the favorite to start if the latter needs to miss additional time to recover.