Kurtz was removed from Friday's game against the Rangers with right oblique soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

After scoring from second base during the third inning, Kurtz was replaced in the field to begin the fourth frame. The severity of his injury remains unknown, though the A's may play it safe and hold the rookie slugger out for a game or two. If that ends up being the case, Tyler Soderstrom and Brett Harris would be in play to start at first base.