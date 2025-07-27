Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said that Kurtz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros due to lower-body soreness/fatigue, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kurtz went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in Saturday's 5-1 win after his historic 6-for-6 performance Friday that included four home runs, eight RBI and six runs. The rookie will get a well-deserved break Sunday, with Kotsay characterizing Kurtz's absence from the lineup as more of a rest day, even though the skipper conceded that Kurtz was dealing with some fatigue. Kurtz will still be available off the bench Sunday and should return to the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Mariners.