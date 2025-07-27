Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Managing fatigue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said that Kurtz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros due to lower-body soreness/fatigue, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Kurtz went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in Saturday's 5-1 win after his historic 6-for-6 performance Friday that included four home runs, eight RBI and six runs. The rookie will get a well-deserved break Sunday, with Kotsay characterizing Kurtz's absence from the lineup as more of a rest day, even though the skipper conceded that Kurtz was dealing with some fatigue. Kurtz will still be available off the bench Sunday and should return to the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Mariners.
More News
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Makes history with four homers•
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Continues to mash•
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Knocks three hits, including homer•
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Goes deep in win•
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Homer, first career steal in loss•
-
Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Hits game-tying blast•