Blackburn (2-0) earned the win over Baltimore on Thursday, allowing one run and three hits while striking out four.

Blackburn lowered his ERA to 1.80 thanks to the solid outing, although his second win was in jeopardy after an offensive surge from the Orioles in the seventh and eighth inning. It wouldn't be the first time his bullpen betrayed him, as they cost him a win after five solid innings in his last appearance on the mound against the Rays. After looking like more of a desperation option in Oakland's rotation, Blackburn looks much better than his career averages might indicate.