Blackburn did not factor into the decision after pitching eight innings against the Guardians on Friday, allowing zero runs on four hits while striking out three and walking one.
Blackburn was dominant for eight innings, throwing 65 of 101 pitches for strikes and picking up a quality start. He was pulled after leaving the eighth inning with a two-run lead, but reliever Dany Jimenez cost the team and Blackburn a win. The righty will take a 2.31 ERA into his next appearance.
