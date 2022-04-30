Manager Mark Kotsay said Saturday that Laureano (suspension) has missed the last few games at Triple-A Las Vegas due to soreness from sleeping wrong, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Although Laureano hasn't taken the field since Wednesday, his soreness isn't considered serious, and he's expected to return soon. It's unlikely that the 27-year-old's brief absence will limit his availability once his suspension ends May 8.