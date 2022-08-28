Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said that Laureano (oblique) won't travel with the team for its six-game, two-city road trip that begins Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Laureano will instead continue to rehab his left oblique strain back in Oakland during the upcoming week before potentially heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment if he responds well to the activity. With Laureano not on track to return from the 10-day injured list until at least the second week of September, he'll be tough to justify holding in the majority of redraft leagues, especially after he had hit just .223 with 12 home runs, 10 stolen bases, 29 RBI and 44 runs in 84 games prior to landing on the shelf Aug. 16.