Stripling, who was due to start Monday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, will see his turn pushed back at least "a couple of days" due to a minor cut on his right index finger, MLB.com reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay didn't imply the issue was too serious, and the fact Stripling is expected to make his delayed debut later in the week seems to bear that out. Mitch Spence, a Rule 5 pick this winter, will slide into Stripling's starting spot for Monday's game.