Stripling, who was due to start Monday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, will see his turn pushed back at least "a couple of days" due to a minor cut on his right index finger, MLB.com reports.
Manager Mark Kotsay didn't imply the issue was too serious, and the fact Stripling is expected to make his delayed debut later in the week seems to bear that out. Mitch Spence, a Rule 5 pick this winter, will slide into Stripling's starting spot for Monday's game.
More News
-
Athletics' Ross Stripling: Excited about new pitch•
-
Athletics' Ross Stripling: Lands in Oakland via trade•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Exercises player option for 2024•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Struggles in bulk role•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Fires 50 pitches in live BP•