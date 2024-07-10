Stripling (elbow) started Single-A Stockton's game against Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Stripling was slated to throw about 35 pitches, but he was pulled after 24 offerings. The right-hander allowed a solo home run and saw another runner cross the plate on a fielding error, making for an all-around eventful rehab debut. Stripling is still likely to make his next rehab start at Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, unless the outcome of Tuesday's appearance alters that plan in some form.