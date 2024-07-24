Stripling (elbow) will rejoin the Athletics' rotation Thursday in Anaheim, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Stripling has been sidelined since late May with a flexor strain but is ready for activation from the 15-day injured list after making three rehab starts. The veteran right-hander had a high pitch count of 56 in those three outings, so he'll probably be a bit limited from a workload perspective against the Angels.