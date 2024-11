The Athletics selected Cusick's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Cusick didn't have a great 2024 season, posting a 4.90 ERA and 65:37 K:BB over 60.2 frames between Double-A Midland and Las Vegas. The 25-year-old did pitch better after being moved to the bullpen in the second half (2.78 ERA, 35:18 K:BB in 32.1 innings) and it would appear his future is as a reliever.