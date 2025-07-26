The Phillies designated Cusick for assignment Saturday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cusick will surrender his spot on the Phillies' 40-man roster to make room for Brewer Hicklen, who was acquired from Detroit on Saturday. Cusick, 25, owns an 8.34 ERA and 1.94 WHIP through 22.2 innings in Triple-A this season, making it likely he clears waivers.