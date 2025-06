The White Sox claimed Cusick off waivers from the Tigers on Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.

Cusick has struggled at the Triple-A level this season, posting a 6.32 ERA and 11:14 K:BB over 15.2 innings. However, the 25-year-old was a first-round pick back in 2021, so the White Sox will see if they can coax more out of him.