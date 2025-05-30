The Tigers claimed Cusick off waivers Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo.
The right-hander was designated for assignment by the A's earlier in the week but will remain on a 40-man roster with the Tigers. Cusick has spent the season at the Triple-A level and has a 6.75 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 11:13 K:BB over 14.2 innings.
