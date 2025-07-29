default-cbs-image
The Phillies outrighted Cusick to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Cusick passed through waivers after being booted from the 40-man roster and will remain in the organization. The right-hander has yet to see any action in the majors and has allowed 21 runs over 21.2 innings in 2025 at the Triple-A level.

