Phillies' Ryan Cusick: Remains in organization
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies outrighted Cusick to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Cusick passed through waivers after being booted from the 40-man roster and will remain in the organization. The right-hander has yet to see any action in the majors and has allowed 21 runs over 21.2 innings in 2025 at the Triple-A level.
More News
-
Phillies' Ryan Cusick: Designated for assignment•
-
Phillies' Ryan Cusick: Claimed, optioned by Philadelphia•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cusick: Designated for assignment•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cusick: Claimed by White Sox•
-
Tigers' Ryan Cusick: Booted from 40-man roster•
-
Tigers' Ryan Cusick: Claimed by Detroit•