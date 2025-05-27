The Athletics designated Cusick for assignment Tuesday.
The right-hander has spent the season with Triple-A Las Vegas after missing out on the Opening Day roster, and he's now been jettisoned from the 40-man roster after posting a 6.75 ERA over 14.2 innings with Las Vegas. Cusick is likely to pass through waivers unclaimed and could stick around at the Athletics' highest-level affiliate.
