Long was traded from the Giants to the Athletics on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations.

Long was designated for assignment by San Francisco on Wednesday, but he'll have an opportunity to carve out a role with the Athletics. The southpaw began the season at Triple-A Sacramento and posted a 9.90 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in 10 innings over four relief appearances, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him head to Triple-A Las Vegas to begin his time with his new club.