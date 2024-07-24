Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Astros.

Langeliers joined the home run party with a seventh inning blast for the team's fifth long ball of the night. The home run was his second since coming back from the All-Star break and his 19th of the year, as he's well on his way to surpassing his career-high mark of 22 he set last season. The 26-year-old is still having trouble hitting for average and may go a third consecutive season hitting under .220. Langeliers is currently slashing .211/.265/.441 with 53 RBI, 36 runs and a 21:94 BB:K in 332 plate appearances.