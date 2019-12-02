Play

McFarland signed a one-year contract with the Athletics worth $1.8 million Monday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The 30-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Athletics in November after his option was declined by the Diamondbacks, so it isn't entirely surprising to see him sign a contract with Oakland and avoid arbitration. After posting a stellar 2.00 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP in 2018, McFarland regressed toward the mean with a 4.82 ERA and 1.63 WHIP last year.

