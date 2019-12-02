Athletics' T.J. McFarland: Avoids arbitration
McFarland signed a one-year contract with the Athletics worth $1.8 million Monday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The 30-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Athletics in November after his option was declined by the Diamondbacks, so it isn't entirely surprising to see him sign a contract with Oakland and avoid arbitration. After posting a stellar 2.00 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP in 2018, McFarland regressed toward the mean with a 4.82 ERA and 1.63 WHIP last year.
More News
-
Athletics' T.J. McFarland: Claimed by Athletics•
-
T.J. McFarland: Becomes free agent•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Roughed up in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Returns from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Nearing end of rehab•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Begins rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...