McFarland (groin) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Stockton on Tuesday, allowing one run over one inning of work.

McFarland has been shelved for more than three weeks with a strained left groin but has been cleared to try things out in a game setting. Because his absence has been brief, his rehab stint should be a short one. McFarland had been unscored upon in 12 of his last 13 appearances before going on the 15-day injured list.