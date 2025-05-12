McFarland (groin) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, MLB.com reports.
McFarland sustained a left groin injury while covering first base on an Austin Wells groundout in Sunday's 12-2 loss to the Yankees. The MRI should shed light on the extent of the groin issue and will likely determine whether McFarland requires a stint on the injured list. The veteran southpaw reliever has notched five holds and has turned in a 5.23 ERA and 1.74 WHIP over 18 appearances with the Athletics this season.
