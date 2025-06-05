Athletics' T.J. McFarland: Returns from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics activated McFarland (groin) from the 15-day injured list Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
He's been out more than three weeks with a groin injury but has been cleared to return following one rehab appearance. McFarland will fill a middle-relief role for the Athletics.
