White (back) has made good progress in his recovery and is potentially available off the bench for Friday's game against the Mariners, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The rookie infielder has been battling a sore back and the A's held him out of baseball activities entirely for a couple days to give him time to heal up. It would seem those days off had the desired effect, though it's still uncertain when White may return to the starting lineup. After a hot start upon his promotion to the majors, White has limped to a .530 OPS across his last 30 games.