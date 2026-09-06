White (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

White hasn't played since the Athletics' 8-5 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday, when he exited in the second inning due to lower-back tightness. The Athletics' resistance to move White to the injured list suggests that he's still being viewed as day-to-day, though it's unclear if he's realistic candidate to make a pinch-hitting appearance Sunday. White's ongoing absence will continue to open up extra playing time for Alika Williams, who will stick in the starting nine for a sixth straight contest.