Kemp went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Kemp's sixth-inning homer to right field ended up being the only thing standing between the Athletics and a shutout. The veteran infielder has now reached safely in 11 straight games, a stretch where he's sporting a .355 average, 1.054 OPS, 12.8 percent walk rate and tiny 5.1 percent strikeout rate.
More News
-
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Continues surge Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Gaining playing time at second base•
-
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Breaks home-run drought•
-
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Extends hit streak in loss•
-
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Rare success from bottom of order•
-
Athletics' Tony Kemp: Swipes third bag in loss•