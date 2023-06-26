Kemp went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Kemp's sixth-inning homer to right field ended up being the only thing standing between the Athletics and a shutout. The veteran infielder has now reached safely in 11 straight games, a stretch where he's sporting a .355 average, 1.054 OPS, 12.8 percent walk rate and tiny 5.1 percent strikeout rate.