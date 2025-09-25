Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Slugs long ball in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two total RBI in Wednesday's 6-0 win against Houston.
Soderstrom and Shea Langeliers each had a double and a homer in the contest as they combined for all four of the Athletics' extra-base hits. Soderstrom's home run was a 395-foot solo shot in the seventh inning that capped the scoring in the contest. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign, slashing .280/.349/.480 with 25 home runs, 74 runs, 93 RBI and eight stolen bases through 154 games.
