MacIver went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

MacIver entered Sunday in an 0-for-10 skid. The homer was his third of the year and his first during his current stint on the big-league roster, which has featured sporadic playing time as backup to Shea Langeliers. MacIver is batting .200 with a .639 OPS, nine RBI, seven runs scored, three stolen bases and five doubles across 87 plate appearances in the majors this season.