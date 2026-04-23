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The Rangers designated MacIver for assignment Thursday.

MacIver has spent the entire season at Triple-A Round Rock, slashing .170/.333/.255 with a home run, six RBI and six runs scored through 60 plate appearances. He'll end up as the roster casualty necessary to make room on the 40-man for Peyton Gray, whose contract was selected from Round Rock on Thursday.

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