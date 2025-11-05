Rangers' Willie MacIver: Claimed by Rangers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers claimed MacIver off waivers from the Athletics on Wednesday.
MacIver got his feet wet at the big-league level in 2025, slashing .186/.252/.324 over 32 games for the Athletics. The Rangers have Jonah Heim and Kyle Higashioka slated to handle catching duties in 2026, so MacIver is merely a depth addition.
More News
-
Athletics' Willie MacIver: Lifts third homer•
-
Athletics' Willie MacIver: Filling in for resting Langeliers•
-
Athletics' Willie MacIver: Back in big leagues•
-
Athletics' Willie MacIver: Dispatched back to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Willie MacIver: Smacks second homer•
-
Athletics' Willie MacIver: Homer, steal in win•