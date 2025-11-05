default-cbs-image
The Rangers claimed MacIver off waivers from the Athletics on Wednesday.

MacIver got his feet wet at the big-league level in 2025, slashing .186/.252/.324 over 32 games for the Athletics. The Rangers have Jonah Heim and Kyle Higashioka slated to handle catching duties in 2026, so MacIver is merely a depth addition.

