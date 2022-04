Jackson recorded his third hold in a win over the Rangers on Sunday, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Jackson got his six outs on an efficient 22 pitches, 14 of which found the strike zone. The 27-year-old right-hander has now generated scoreless efforts in three of his last four appearances, a stretch during which he's lowered his ERA from 5.40 to 3.86 while also generating a 5:0 K:BB over 3.2 innings.