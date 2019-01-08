Enright accepted a job as the pitching coach for the Hillsboro Hops on Tuesday, effectively ending his playing career, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Enright, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2013, will officially call it quits in order to pursue a career in coaching. The 32-year-old posted a combined 5.57 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across parts of four big-league seasons (148.2 innings) with the Diamondbacks and Angels.