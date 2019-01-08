Barry Enright: Transitions to coaching
Enright accepted a job as the pitching coach for the Hillsboro Hops on Tuesday, effectively ending his playing career, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Enright, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2013, will officially call it quits in order to pursue a career in coaching. The 32-year-old posted a combined 5.57 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across parts of four big-league seasons (148.2 innings) with the Diamondbacks and Angels.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...