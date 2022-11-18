The Cardinals declined to tender DeLuzio a contract for 2023 on Friday, making him a free agent.
Most of DeLuzio's time was spent in Triple-A Memphis last season, where he slashed .277/.353/.429 over 408 plate appearances alongside 30 stolen bases. He made his MLB debut in 2022 as well, putting up an uninspiring .492 OPS in 25 plate appearances. The 28-year-old outfielder will likely get some offers and start next season in the minors, but there's no telling how long it will be before he can sustain success in the majors.