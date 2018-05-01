Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Snags win despite sloppy outing

Sanchez (2-2) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts through six innings Monday against the Twins but still picked up the win.

For the first time in five starts, Sanchez failed to record a quality start, but his offense bailed him out with six runs in the first five innings. Sanchez was inducing ground balls as usual -- he added another 10 to his total Monday night -- but his control wasn't there, as he threw just 55 strikes in 93 pitches, walked three batters, and hit another. That has been a problem all season, as Sanchez now has a 4.06 ERA in large part due to his 4.3 BB/9, a problem that is actually even worse, as he has now also hit six batters. Add those hit-by-pitches and his BB/9 would be a lofty 5.7, a number that simply won't get it done if Sanchez wants to be an ace for the Blue Jays. He'll get a chance to clean it up Friday on the road against the Rays.