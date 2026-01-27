The Royals signed Sanchez to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Sanchez will make $1.35 million if he's in the majors, and the deal includes opt-outs on April 15 and May 15 as well as an assignment clause. The 33-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2022, but several clubs expressed interest in him after he held a 1.55 ERA and 34:9 K:BB over 46.1 innings in the Dominican Winter League. Most likely, Sanchez is headed to Triple-A Omaha to provide rotation depth.