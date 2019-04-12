Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Takes no decision
Sanchez allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out five across five innings Thursday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.
Sanchez pitched two clean innings to begin his start but ran into trouble in the third. Though the majority of his runs were unearned after an error by Randal Grichuk allowed the leadoff runner to reach base, Sanchez allowed two doubles and a single later in the inning to account for three of the four runs he allowed. He also struggled with his command, and has now walked nine batters in 16 innings this season.
