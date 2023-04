Cimber (back) threw in the outfield before Friday's game against Seattle, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

This is the first time Cimber has thrown since landing on the injured list with an upper-back strain. There is still no official return date in place for the 32-year-old reliever, but Blue Jays manager John Schneider previously expressed optimism that Cimber won't have an extended stay on the IL.