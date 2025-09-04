Barger went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

The 25-year-old chased Zack Littell from the game with a two-run blast in the fifth inning, tying the game at 5-5 after the Blue Jays had fallen into an early 5-0 hole. It was Barger's 19th homer of the season but his first since Aug. 10, snapping an 18-game drought in which he'd limped to a .148/.200/.180 slash line with only two RBI.