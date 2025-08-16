Blue Jays' Addison Barger: On bench Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger isn't part of the starting nine for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Barger will dodge a same-hand matchup against southpaw Patrick Corbin, stepping aside for Myles Straw to play right field and Ernie Clement to play third base. Barger had started in three of Toronto's last five games against left-handed starters.
