Barger was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Boston due to a right hand contusion.

Barger suffered the injury when he was hit by a Garrett Crochet pitch in the first inning. The initial diagnosis of a contusion provides optimism that the 25-year-old isn't dealing with a major issue, though the Blue Jays will likely want to further evaluate the injury. Barger is expected to use spring training to make a case for playing time with the Blue Jays, and he could eventually push Ernie Clement for a starting role at third base if he plays well early on.