Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Reinstated from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays reinstated Barger (ankle) from the injured list Saturday.
Barger has been sidelined by a left ankle sprain since early April, but he's been playing in minor-league rehab games since Sunday. The 26-year-old went 2-for-9 with a pair of homers and three RBI during his three-game assignment and will now reclaim his role as Toronto's primary right fielder. Yohendrick Pinango was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.
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