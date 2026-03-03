Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Slugs first spring homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.
The 26-year-old got hold of a hanging splitter from minor-leaguer Patrick Halligan for his first homer of the spring. Barger is expected to spend most of his time in right field this season while Kazuma Okamoto handles third base, and defensive stability could allow him to build on his 2025 breakout at the plate, when he slashed .243/.301/.454 in 135 games with 21 home runs.
