Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Taking seat against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
After starting in each of Toronto's last three contests, the left-handed-hitting Barger will hit the bench while the Yankees send southpaw Max Fried to the hill. Barger is slashing just .230/.278/.351 over 79 plate appearances versus lefties on the season.
