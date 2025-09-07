default-cbs-image
Barger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

After starting in each of Toronto's last three contests, the left-handed-hitting Barger will hit the bench while the Yankees send southpaw Max Fried to the hill. Barger is slashing just .230/.278/.351 over 79 plate appearances versus lefties on the season.

