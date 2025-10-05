Santander is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Sunday.

Santander has a .146 batting average and a 36.4 percent K rate against left-handed pitching this season, so he'll take a spot on the bench against Max Fried in Game 2. Santander went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in Game 1. Davis Schneider, Daulton Varsho and Myles Straw will fill the outfield from left to right Sunday.