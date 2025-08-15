Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Swinging from both sides
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santander (shoulder) has progressed to swinging from both sides of the plate and is expected the spend the next couple weeks ramping up his hitting program, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The veteran outfielder has a lot of boxes to check in his hitting progression and can safely be ruled out for the rest of August. Santander, who has been on the shelf with a subluxation of his left shoulder since late May, will also require a rehab assignment before rejoining the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Weeks away from swinging•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Yet to swing, being checked out•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Still not hitting•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Could swing bat next week•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Close to swinging bat•