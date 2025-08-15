default-cbs-image
Santander (shoulder) has progressed to swinging from both sides of the plate and is expected the spend the next couple weeks ramping up his hitting program, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The veteran outfielder has a lot of boxes to check in his hitting progression and can safely be ruled out for the rest of August. Santander, who has been on the shelf with a subluxation of his left shoulder since late May, will also require a rehab assignment before rejoining the Blue Jays.

