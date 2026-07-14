Blue Jays' Arjun Nimmala: Returns from 7-day IL

Nimmala (hamstring) went 3-for-11 with two home runs, three walks, five runs and four RBI in four games for Double-A New Hampshire after being activated from the 7-day injured list July 7.

Nimmala spent five weeks on the shelf while recovering from a hamstring strain before getting the green light to rejoin New Hampshire following a six-game rehab stint between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Dunedin. The shortstop prospect has maintained a .303/.398/.434 slash line to go with two home runs and three steals in 22 games for New Hampshire since being promoted from High-A Vancouver on May 3.