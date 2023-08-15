Bichette (knee) will open his rehab assignment as Triple-A Buffalo's designated hitter Tuesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old won't immediately play the field with Buffalo but should be at shortstop Wednesday or Thursday. Bichette is only expected to play in a couple games at Triple-A before potentially rejoining the Blue Jays for Friday's series opener at Cincinnati.
