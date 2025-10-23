Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that designated hitter, shortstop and second base are all on the table if Bichette (knee) is on the World Series roster, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Schneider stopped short of confirming Bichette will be on the roster following a seven-week absence with a PCL sprain in his left knee. However, Bichette will go through another full workout Thursday and, as long as he gets through that with no issues, all signs point to him suiting up for the Fall Classic. Where and how much Bichette plays is up in the air, but Andres Gimenez is expected to stay at shortstop. Bichette hasn't been used at second base in the majors, but he "looked more than comfortable" when he played the position in the minors, per Schneider, and it seems there's a good chance he'll handle the keystone in the World Series. The Blue Jays and Dodgers must set their World Series rosters by Friday morning.