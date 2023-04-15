Bichette went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over Tampa Bay.

It took a perfect night from the shortstop to end the Rays' perfect start to the season. Bichette has had a pretty great start to 2023 himself, collecting multiple hits in five of the last eight games and slashing .391/.418/.641 through 67 plate appearances with four doubles, four homers, 10 RBI and 11 runs. The only blemish on his line is that Bichette has yet to successfully steal a base after swiping 38 in 47 attempts over the last two seasons.