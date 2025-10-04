Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Left off ALDS roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bichette (knee) isn't listed on the Blue Jays' ALDS roster.
Bichette has yet to resume running since suffering a PCL sprain in his left knee in early September, so his absence from the ALDS roster doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 27-year-old will be eligible to return for the start of the ALCS, provided the Jays make it that far, though he will first need to make significant strides in his recovery. Until then, Andres Gimenez will continue to act as Toronto's primary shortstop.
