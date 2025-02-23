Bichette went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The 26-year-old shortstop is coming off the worst season of his career, and with free agency looming next winter, Bichette has every incentive to rebound. He hit leadoff Saturday, but George Springer is expected to handle those duties come Opening Day, with Bichette likely to hit second ahead of Vladimir Guerrero and Anthony Santander. Bichette was one of the most reliable hitters in the majors prior to last year's collapse, slashing .298/.339/.476 from 2021-23 while averaging 24.3 homers, 89.3 RBI, 93.7 runs and 14.3 steals a season.